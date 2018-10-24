Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. / Company statement . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Allschwil, Switzerland - October 24, 2018 Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that a representative of former Axovan shareholders claims the demerger of Actelion and Idorsia would trigger the acceleration of all outstanding milestone payments for clazosentan and has filed a complaint with the arbitrator in Switzerland against Actelion. Since the responsibilities of the underlying share purchase agreement between Actelion and former Axovan shareholders have been transferred from Actelion to Idorsia, Idorsia is liable to pay the milestones referred to in the share purchase agreement. Idorsia believes that such claim has no merit. Notes to the editor About Idorsia Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into one of Europe's leading biopharmaceutical companies, with a strong scientific core. Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong balance sheet - the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business success. Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 700 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets. For further information, please contact Andrew C. Weiss Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil +41 (0) 58 844 10 10 www.idorsia.com The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Press Release PDF: http://hugin.info/174259/R/2221966/869978.pdf This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein. Source: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Hegenheimermattweg 91 Allschwil Switzerland ISIN: CH0363463438; https://www.idorsia.com/contact/stay-informed

