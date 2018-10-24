

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Wednesday and advanced further in the early afternoon. However, the market began to pare its gains following the weak open on Wall Street. The late pullback dragged the market into negative territory.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.49 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,724.61. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.78 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.49 percent.



Credit Suisse sank 2.8 percent, UBS dropped 2 percent and Julius Baer finished lower by 1.5 percent.



Sika was another notable loser, falling 2.7 percent. Lafargeholcim also weakened by 2.5 percent. Adecco surrendered 1.8 percent and ABB lost 1.5 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Roche decreased 0.7 percent and Novartis slid 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, Nestle climbed 0.6 percent.



Lonza was among the top performing stocks of the session, rising 1.3 percent. Swisscom also gained 0.7 percent.



