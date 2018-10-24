Coated Fabrics Market Worth $29.14 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Coated Fabrics Market by Product (Polymer, Rubber and Fabric-backed wall coverings), Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Industrial, Awnings, Roofing & Canopies, Furniture & Seating) and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Coated Fabrics Market is projected to grow from USD 23.93 billion in 2018 to USD 29.14 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0%. The rising safety measures in the transportation application and the stringent regulatory requirements for workers' safety are expected to drive the Coated Fabrics Market, globally.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Don't miss out on business opportunities in Coated Fabrics Market.

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=64354822



Browse in-depth TOC on "Coated Fabrics Market"

169- Tables

32- Figures

175- Pages

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/coated-fabric-market-64354822.html

Based on product, polymer-coated fabric to be the largest market, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023

The demand for polymer-coated fabric is very high in various applications due to its superior properties such as resistance to dirt, oil, UV, and water. Moreover, the rising demand for automotive upholstery and home furnishing is expected to drive the polymer-Coated Fabrics Market. Some of the other applications of polymer-coated fabrics are temporary tents, awnings, canopies, seat upholstery, and protective clothing.

Based on application, the transportation segment is projected to lead the Coated Fabrics Market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Transportation is estimated to be the largest application of coated fabrics during the forecast period. The high demand for coated fabrics in seating upholstery, truck covers, airbags, and seatbelt is expected to drive the market in the transportation application during the forecast period.

Request for Free Sample Report @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=64354822

APAC is expected to be the largest Coated Fabrics Market during the forecast period

The APAC Coated Fabrics Market is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023. Growth in the region is backed by massive industrial growth and rapid urbanization in key countries such as China and India. The increasing demand from the transportation, protective clothing, and industrial applications is driving the Coated Fabrics Market in APAC. The major countries driving the Coated Fabrics Market in APAC are China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Some of the key players in the Coated Fabrics Market include Continental AG (Germany), Spradling International Inc. (US), Seaman Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain SA (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Serge Ferrari Group (France), Low & Bonar Plc (UK), and OMNOVO Solutions Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets @Yarns, Fabric and Textile Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/coated-fabric-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com