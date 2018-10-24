The Marijuana News TodayIn what is a surprising turnaround, the marijuana news today features a pot stock market on the mend after two days of horrible losses.We're seeing a general stabilization of marijuana stocks across the board. Some-mainly marijuana penny stocks-have rebounded quite nicely, with three-to-five-percent gains. Others are stagnant, with little movement at all, while others are in the red for another day.But overall, this is a welcome respite from the precipitous drops to start the week.I still believe that we're ultimately going to enter a prolonged period of a correction, but whether that lasts a couple weeks or several months is still to be.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...