

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini Group (CAPP, CGEMY.PK), Wednesday said its third-quarter consolidated revenues rose 7.7 percent to 3.23 billion euros from last year's 3.00 billion euros. Revenues were up 8.7 percent year-on-year at constant exchange rates.



Organic growth, i.e. excluding the impact of currency fluctuations and changes in Group scope, was 6.3 percent.



In the quarter, Digital & Cloud revenues grew 20 percent at constant exchange rates.



Revenues from Consulting Services grew 47.2 percent at constant exchange rates, Technology & Engineering Services improved 6.4 percent, and Application Services increased 10.7 percent, while Other Managed Services reported a 5.8 percent decrease in revenues.



Looking ahead to 2018, the company now expects revenue growth at constant exchanges rates of above 7.5 percent, compared to previous revenue growth forecast of 'slightly above 7%'.



