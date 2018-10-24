sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

98,20 Euro		-0,32
-0,32 %
WKN: 869858 ISIN: FR0000125338 Ticker-Symbol: CGM 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,26
102,55
20:16
100,95
102,40
20:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE
CAPGEMINI SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAPGEMINI SE98,20-0,32 %