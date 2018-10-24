JPJ Group plc: Notice of Results

LONDON, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
JPJ Group plc (the "Company") (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, will announce financial results for the three months ended 30 September 2018 on Wednesday 14 November 2018.
There will be a conference call for analysts and investors at 1.00pm GMT / 8.00am ET. To join the call, participants should dial one of the following numbers and quote 'JPJ' approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
UK toll free
+1-0808-109-0700
Canada toll free
+1-800-608-0547
USA toll free
+1-866-966-5335
Standard international access
+44(0)203-003-2666
A replay facility will be available until and including 14 December 2018 and can be accessed by dialing the number below and quoting conference ID 6608240#
Standard international
+44(0)208-196-1998
About JPJ Group plc
JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands.
For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.
JPJ Group plc
Jason Holden
Director of Investor Relations
+44(0)203-907-4032
jason.holden@jpj.com
JPJ Group plc
Amanda Brewer
Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 416-720-8150
amanda.brewer@jpj.com
Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44(0)207-251-3801
JPJ@finsbury.com