JPJ Group plc: Notice of Results

JPJ Group plc (the "Company") (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, will announce financial results for the three months ended 30 September 2018 on Wednesday 14 November 2018.

There will be a conference call for analysts and investors at 1.00pm GMT / 8.00am ET. To join the call, participants should dial one of the following numbers and quote 'JPJ' approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

UK toll free

+1-0808-109-0700

Canada toll free

+1-800-608-0547

USA toll free

+1-866-966-5335

Standard international access

+44(0)203-003-2666

A replay facility will be available until and including 14 December 2018 and can be accessed by dialing the number below and quoting conference ID 6608240#

Standard international

+44(0)208-196-1998

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands.

For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

