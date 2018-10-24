

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Authorities have launched a full scale investigation after suspicious packages were sent to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and cable news network CNN's New York offices.



A statement from the U.S. Secret Service said the agency intercepted a suspicious package addressed to Clinton's home in Westchester County, New York, late on Tuesday.



Early Wednesday, a second package addressed to Obama's residence in Washington, D.C., was also intercepted by Secret Service personnel.



'The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,' the Secret Service said.



'Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location,' the agency added. 'The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.'



The Secret Service said it has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.



In addition to the packages sent to Obama and Clinton, a suspicious package addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan was sent to CNN's New York bureau in the Time Warner Center.



A law enforcement source told CNN the device found in the Time Warner Center's mailroom is similar to those sent to Obama and Clinton as well as a device discovered earlier this week at the home of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros.



Another suspicious package intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder was sent to Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz's, D-Fla., Florida office.



Two law enforcement sources told CNN the package had the wrong address for Holder and was sent to Wasserman Schultz because that was the return address on the package.



The return address was the same on the packages sent to Obama and Clinton, the sources said, although CNN noted there is no information that suggests Wasserman Schultz sent the packages.



In a statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders condemned the attempted violent attacks on Obama, Clinton, and other public figures.



'These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,' Sanders said.



She added, 'The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.'



Sanders later said in a post on Twitter that the White House's condemnation of these despicable acts 'certainly includes threats made to CNN.'



President Donald Trump retweeted a post from Vice President Mike Pence condemning the 'cowardly actions,' tweeting, 'I agree wholeheartedly!'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX