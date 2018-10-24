Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Expands Platform id. Offering with New Conference Management Module

A Powerful Event Management Tool to Maximize Networking at Investor Conferences

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2018 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American: ISDR), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today announced the launch and commercial availability of its cloud-based investor conference management module for Professional Conference Organizers (PCO). Through the easy-to-use, yet robust interface, presenting companies can extend their relationships from the conference organizers event to qualified investors both onsite and remote.

Expanding Platform id. to the PCO will strengthen Issuer Direct's relationships within the industry. Each year, there are an estimated 1,000 conferences and events around the world in the financial services and public markets. Within those, there are over one million one-on-one meetings and panels take place annually. Being at the center of this investor engagement is core to Issuer Direct's strategy.

Issuer Direct's conference software has been expertly designed to manage these events, schedule meetings, introduce investors to companies, and companies to investors. Additionally, the module extends to a native mobile application to ensure day-of-event information and alerts are delivered with ease.

'Bringing to market technology that the industry needs is exciting for us, but it's even more exciting when you can ink initial deals with two class organizations to help jump-start our efforts - today is that day. The Planet MicroCap Showcase and Sidoti & Company have agreed in principle to be the first two investor conferences to use our new Conference Management Module in 2019,' said Angie Goertz, Director of Marketing at Issuer Direct.

"Issuer Direct has worked tirelessly on the Conference Management Module and we look forward to working with the team to provide added value and enhance the experience for all our attendees, presenting companies and sponsors. On behalf of the Planet MicroCap Showcase and Stock News Now, we are very excited to launch our 2019 marketing efforts with this announcement," stated Robert Kraft, Host of the Planet MicroCap Showcase, April 30 - May 2, 2019 at Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

More specifically, the features of the module include:

Meeting Scheduling - Easily identify and schedule meetings with investors and companies

Registration - End-to-end event registration platform for investors, companies and sponsors

Marketing and Branding - Robust, easy-to-use website editor to create fully responsive event sites and marketing messages to keep registrants informed about upcoming events

Lodging Management - Manage room blocks and contractual obligations for the duration of your event

Payment Capabilities - Easily handle registration and sponsorship payments with integration to top payment apps like PayPal, Venmo and Stripe

Mobile Application - Book and manage 1:1 meetings onsite; get up-to-date changes and notifications of all event schedule changes

Robust Reporting - Pre- and post-event reporting to manage all aspects of your event

'For well over a year, we have identified the conference business as a place we could establish ourselves and further build our brand and platform,' said Brian R. Balbirnie, Issuer Direct Chief Executive Officer. 'We believe this will lead to further revenue expansion and greater customer acquisition potential, which will help drive our overall growth strategy and average revenue per issuer.'

The new module is integrated with Issuer Direct's award-winning newswire and webcasting solutions, allowing for a total end-to-end solution for PCOs to offer to their presenting companies.



(Screen shot of Administrative Dashboard)

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct®is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id. , empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in RTP, NC, Issuer Direct serves more than 2,500 public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

For more information about the Conference Management Module please contact Angie Goertz at (919) 481-4000 or click here to schedule a demo.

