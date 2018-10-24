

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is gaining ground against its major European rivals Wednesday afternoon, but is paring its early gains against the Japanese Yen. The currency is rising despite a steep drop in new home sales in the month of September.



Data released by the Commerce Department Wednesday morning showed new home sales in the U.S. fell sharply in the month of September.



The report said new home sales plunged by 5.5 percent to an annual rate of 553,000 in September from the revised August rate of 585,000.



Economists had expected new home sales to edge down to a rate of 625,000 from the 629,000 originally reported for the previous month.



The European Central Bank is widely expected to maintain interest rates when it concludes its policy meeting Thursday.



The dollar has climbed to over a 2-month high of $1.1385 against the Euro Wednesday afternoon, from an early low of $1.1476.



Eurozone private sector activity grew at the slowest rate for over two years in October as an export-led slowdown continued to broaden-out to the service sector amid weak manufacturing performance.



The composite output index declined more-than-expected to 52.7 from 54.1 in September, flash data from the IHS Markit's purchasing managers' survey showed on Wednesday. The expected score was 53.9, which was the lowest score since September 2016.



Germany's private sector expanded at the slowest pace for almost three-and-a-half years in October with both the manufacturing and service sectors showing notable losses of momentum, flash data from IHS Markit revealed Wednesday.



The composite output index fell to a 41-month low of 52.7 from 55.0 in September. The score below its long-run average of 53.4 reflected weaker increases in both services and manufacturing output.



France's private sector expanded at a faster pace in October despite a slowdown in factory activity, flash data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The composite output index rose unexpectedly to 54.3 in October from 54.0 in September. The score was forecast to drop to 53.9.



France's factory confidence unexpectedly dropped for a second straight month in October, as manufacturers' view on their past activity deteriorated sharply, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed Wednesday.



The manufacturing confidence indicator dropped to 104 from 107 in September. Economists had expected the reading to remain unchanged.



The buck has risen to over a 1-month high of $1.2879 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from an early low of $1.2990.



UK mortgage approvals declined to a 6-month low in September, monthly data from UK Finance showed Wednesday. The number of loans approved in September fell to 38,505 from 39,241 in August. This was the lowest since March.



The greenback reached a high of Y112.743 against the Japanese Yen Wednesday, but has since retreated to around Y112.450.



The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in October, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a preliminary reading of 53.1. That's up from 52.5 in September, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Japan's leading index climbed more than initially estimated in August, final data from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday. The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 104.5 in August from 103.9 in July. The preliminary reading was 104.4.



