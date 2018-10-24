4K TV Black Friday Deals (2018): Spending Lab Releases Deals Predictions

BOSTON, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

What are the best 4K TV deals for Black Friday 2018? Spending Lab releases their list of deals predictions for the holiday shopping season

Online shopping experts at Spending Lab have released their list of 4K TV Black Friday deals predictions for 2018.

Predicted 4K TV Black Friday Deals:

Up to $100 off Samsung 4K TVs - expect discounts in the range of $50 to $100 on premium Samsung 4K TVs, particularly 40 inch screens

For the full range of 4K TV Black Friday predictions check out the Spending Lab's recently published report.

Deals researchers at Spending Lab forecast and monitor deals across the web for a variety of electronics, gadgets and home products

Both total online spending and visitor numbers have been on the rise in recent years for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period. Online spending over Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend grew 15% last year, according to data from Adobe. American consumers spent $19.62 billion online over Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017, up $2.6 billion over the same timeframe the previous year.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab publish articles and research from the world of online retail and e-commerce. Spending Lab participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.