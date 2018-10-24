Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Announces Partners and Construction Start for Commercial System in Abu Dhabi

HyperloopTT and leading design consultant Dar Al-Handasah will begin construction of the first commercial Hyperloop system in Abu Dhabi in Q3 2019

PLAYA VISTA, California, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT, HTT) announced today the appointment of leading design and engineering firm, Dar Al-Handasah (founding member of the Dar Group), to assist in bringing the Abu Dhabi commercial system to reality. Dar Al-Handasah joins the project as design lead and as the latest investor in HyperloopTT. Dar Al-Handasah's team includes Dar Group members: Perkins+Will (architects, USA), T.Y. Lin International (engineers, USA), GPO Group (engineers, Spain) and Currie & Brown (cost management consultants, UK). Construction of the Hyperloop commercial track as well as HyperloopTT's XO Square Innovation Center and Hyperloop Experience Center is targeted to begin in Q3 2019.

Earlier this year, HyperloopTT signed an MoU with Aldar Properties , Abu Dhabi's leading listed property development, investment and management company, which, when executed, will allow for the creation of a new HyperloopTT centre including; a full scale commercial Hyperloop system, an XO Square Innovation Center and Hyperloop Experience Center. The proposed site within Aldar's Seih Al Sderieh landbank is also conveniently located on the border of the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, close to the Expo 2020 site and Al Maktoum International Airport.

"We are bringing the future of rapid transportation technology to all those living in the UAE," said HyperloopTT Chairman Bibop Gresta, "Today's announcement is a testament to the continued commitment and determination of all our partners, both within the UAE and abroad. As we move forward with the system we invite other interested organizations in the region and around the world to join us in making history."

"With today's announcement of the appointment of Dar Al-Handasah, Perkins and Wills, and Carrie and Brown, we have achieved a significant milestone towards the construction of the world's first commercial Hyperloop system in Alghadeer," said HyperloopTT CEO Dirk Ahlborn. "We are looking forward to working with all of our regional stakeholders to build this historic piece of transportation infrastructure."

"We are extremely honoured to be part of this global movement in mobility and rapid transportation and are looking forward to collaborating with HyperloopTT to deliver a truly iconic project in Abu Dhabi," said Talal Shair, Chairman of Dar Group.

About HyperloopTT

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) is an innovative transportation and technology company focused on realizing the Hyperloop, a system that moves people and goods at unprecedented speeds safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Through the use of unique, patented technology and an advanced business model of lean collaboration, open innovation and integrated partnership, HyperloopTT is creating and licensing technologies.

Founded in 2013, HyperloopTT is a global team comprised of more than 800 engineers, creatives and technologists in 52 multidisciplinary teams, with 40 corporate and university partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, HyperloopTT has offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, UAE; Bratislava, Slovakia; Toulouse, France; Contagem, Brazil; and Barcelona, Spain. HyperloopTT has signed agreements in the United States, UAE, Brazil, France, India, China, Korea, Indonesia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, and Ukraine.

HyperloopTT is led by co-founders Dirk Ahlborn (CEO) and Bibop G. Gresta (Chairman) and a senior management team of experienced entrepreneurs and professionals. For more information or media inquiries, contact press@hyperloop.global or visit http://hyperloop.global/ .

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies' images and assets can be found here.

About Dar Al-Handasah

Dar Al-Handasah is the founding company of the Dar Group, an international consortium of professional service firms. Through its 18,600 staff members, Dar Group assists clients in over 100 countries around the world. Dedicated to planning, designing, engineering, and project management of facilities, installations and structures, Dar Group further contributes to the sustainable development of communities worldwide.

www.dargroup.com

Media Contact:

USA

Ben Cooke

E-mail: press@hyperloop.global

310-720-1214