

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of AT&T Inc. (T) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but remain firmly in negative territory in afternoon trading on Wednesday. After hitting its lowest intraday level in nearly three months, AT&T is currently down by 6.8 percent.



The steep drop by AT&T comes after the telecom giant reported third quarter earnings that came in below analyst estimates.



AT&T reported third quarter adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share compared to analyst estimates for $0.94 per share. The company reported revenues that came in above expectations.



