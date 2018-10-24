Imcon International Inc: Imcon International, Inc. Launches Internet Backpack 2.0 for Emergency Services, First Responders and Remote Access Connectivity

Successful Pilot Program Completed with South Carolina's Oconee County Emergency Services

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2018 / Imcon International Inc., the developer of the Internet Backpack, a remote connectivity solution that allows users to be able to communicate from almost every location on the planet, has launched Internet Backpack 2.0, designed specifically for emergency services, first responders and remote access connectivity. A pilot program with emergency services of South Carolina's Oconee County has already been successfully completed. The announcement was made today by Rob Loud, CEO, Imcon International, Inc.

'Internet Backpack 2.0 provides critical connectivity that enables both stable communications and rapid response,' said Mr. Loud. 'As we roll out these backpacks to emergency workers in locations across the country, our goal is to make first responders safer, more mobile and better able to react quickly and effectively, no matter what the conditions. This is another example of Imcon actualizing its mission of doing well by doing good.'

'An emergency services team needs to be able to operate when no one else can. You can't call in the cavalry if you can't communicate,' said Scott Krein, Deputy Chief, Emergency Management & Special Operations, Oconee County Emergency Services. 'Imcon's Internet Backpack provides us with a level of functionality and mobility that is far beyond anything we've employed to date. To be able to take our emergency communications out of a trailer and strap it onto our backs is a game changer.'

The pilot program with Oconee County involved a large-scale exercise with primarily volunteer personnel from multiple counties, as well as the local National Guard, operating within remote wilderness preserves. Oconee County Emergency Services includes Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management that service 28 different departments. Oconee County is home to Oconee Nuclear station that operates three nuclear reactors on Lake Keowee. About one-third of the county has limited access to internet or cell coverage.

Imcon's Internet Backpack 2.0 is powered by VMware software allowing for flexible and scalable solutions. It provides first responders with the ability to maintain critical and sophisticated communications no matter where they are and under extreme conditions. Backpack 2.0 is Band 14 capable allowing it to operate with the FirstNet frequency platform, the first nationwide public safety communications platform dedicated to first responders. Imcon's Internet Backpacks provide coverage over 99% of the Earth's surface. Those in remote areas are able to communicate even when completely off the grid.

The release of this new backpack follows the recently announced roll out of Imcon's Education Internet Backpack, which, in collaboration with the School of Information Studies (iSchool) at Syracuse University , recently announced a $150 million project that will digitally transform the Republic of Liberia by increasing the nation's current internet penetration of about 7% to 40% by 2021. Imcon International is providing up to 6,000 Internet Backpacks at an approximate cost of up to $30 million.

About Imcon

Imcon International, Inc., is an immediate connectivity solutions provider. Imcon is developing edgeware services and device solutions, such as the Internet Backpack, which conform to the Open Specifications Model for the Internet of Things v0.5. The Internet Backpack is a remote connectivity solution utilizing narrow-bandwidth utilities which allows users to be able to communicate from almost every location on the planet. The Internet Backpack also allows users to create internal wireless networks with large coverage areas utilizing various radio frequencies. Please visit http://imconintl.com for more information.

