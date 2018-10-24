Baetis Ventures Ltd.: Baetis Ventures Announces Filing of Filing Statement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2018 / Baetis Ventures Ltd. (TSX-V: BATS.P) ("Baetis" or the "Company"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange"), reports that it has filed, under its profile on SEDAR, a filing statement relating to the proposed acquisition of RE Royalties Ltd. (the "Transaction"). The Transaction, announced in Baetis' news releases dated April 2, 2018 and September 24, 2018, is intended to constitute the "qualifying transaction" of Baetis pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies.

The Transaction remains subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including, without limitation, final Exchange approval, compliance with all applicable conditions in connection with the Transaction, and the delivery of customary closing documentation.

Trading of Baetis' common shares will remain halted pending completion of the Transaction.

Additional information in connection with the Transaction will be provided in subsequent press releases.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the completion of the proposed Transaction, the proposed private placements, and the anticipated business plan of Baetis and RE Royalties Ltd. subsequent to completion of the Transaction. Although Baetis believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Baetis cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Baetis are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: Baetis's ability to complete the proposed Transaction; the state of the financial markets for Baetis's equity securities; the state of the market for royalty investments generally by the resulting issuer in the event the Transaction is completed; recent market volatility; Baetis's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that Baetis is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to Baetis's most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through Baetis's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

