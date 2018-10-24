

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.85 billion, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $2.14 billion, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.80 billion or $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $5.43 billion from $4.86 billion last year.



Visa Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q4): $5.43 Bln vs. $4.86 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX