

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $571 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $569 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $604 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $3.37 billion from $3.16 billion last year.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $604 Mln. vs. $606 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q3): $3.37 Bln vs. $3.16 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX