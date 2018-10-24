

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $845 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $716 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $792 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $5.58 billion from $5.51 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $792 Mln. vs. $676 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.03 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q3): $5.58 Bln vs. $5.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 - $4.06



