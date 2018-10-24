

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) released earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $210 million, or $3.22 per share. This compares with $276 million, or $3.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $332 million or $4.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $5.33 billion from $5.42 billion last year.



Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $332 Mln. vs. $355 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.55 vs. $3.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.76 -Revenue (Q3): $5.33 Bln vs. $5.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.50 to $14.80



