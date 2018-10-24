

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Torchmark Corp. (TMK) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $179 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $153 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Torchmark Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $182.7 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.05 billion last year.



Torchmark Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $182.7 Mln. vs. $146.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.59 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q3): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.



