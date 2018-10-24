

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.0 billion, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $1.6 billion, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.2 billion or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $37.6 billion from $36.5 billion last year.



Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.2 Bln. vs. $1.7 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q3): $37.6 Bln vs. $36.5 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.50



