

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $38.4 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $96.3 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $171.9 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $834.2 million from $834.8 million last year.



Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $171.9 Mln. vs. $185.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q3): $834.2 Mln vs. $834.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $835 - $850 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.70 - $5.75 Full year revenue guidance: $3.412 - $3.427 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX