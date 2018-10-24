SolarWinds MSP: SolarWinds Gives MSPs Better Visibility into Customer Environments with Network Device Monitoring

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 24, 2018(NYSE:SWI), a leader in delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT solution providers and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it has expanded its SolarWindsRMM capabilities by launching the Network Device Monitoring feature.

Network Device Monitoring is built to give MSPs the visibility they need to monitor customer switches, printers, routers, and firewalls-in addition to servers and workstations-from a single pane of glass. With greater visibility into the complete network, MSPs can proactively maintain network devices by getting information on hardware health, performance, and utilization.

This gives MSPs the ability to add a new revenue stream with expanded offerings for their customers, and is designed to help them better demonstrate customer value with more complete insight into devices that may have issues, so the devices can be fixed before they fail.

"MSPs must maintain visibility into an increasing list of elements of their customer's environments in order to optimize their success," said Greg Lissy, vice president of product management at SolarWinds MSP. "So the offerings we deliver are aimed at helping MSPs expand visibility into their customer's devices, networks, users, or even into the efficiency of their own businesses. Network Device Monitoring, NetPath, and other management technologies we have built into our platforms provide the visibility-and ultimately the efficiency-that keep an MSP competitive in the rapidly evolving marketplace we're seeing today."

Network Device Monitoring is the latest in a series of investments SolarWinds has made in giving MSPs greater visibility into customer environments. In July, the company introduced NetPath , which is designed to help MSPs optimize network performance by helping pinpoint slowdowns, outages, and other problems through a visual depiction of every hop traffic takes from the end user, through the network, to the applications being accessed, and back-in on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments. NetPath presents relevant network statistics and contact information for the affected node, giving MSPs the opportunity to help get service restored quickly.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds MSP product portfolio delivers broad, scalable IT service management solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation. Our products are designed to enable MSPs to provide highly effective outsourced IT services for their SMB end customers and more efficiently manage their own businesses.

