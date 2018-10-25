Premia Partners celebrates first anniversary of China A multi-factor ETFs, which outperformed and gathered the most inflows among peers during the period

HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Partners, the Hong Kong based ETF manager announced the first full year results for its smart beta China A-shares ETFs.

Premia CSI Caixin China Bedrock Economy ETF (Ticker: 2803 HK) which tracks the CSI Caixin Rayliant Bedrock Economy Index , capturing ~300 companies driving the mainstream economy of China , based on economic size, financial health and low risk characteristics. Since inception, the ETF outperformed incumbents tracking market capitalization weighted CSI300 benchmark by 0.31% and posted 69% growth in new inflows.





(Ticker: 2803 HK) which tracks the , capturing ~300 companies driving the mainstream economy of , based on economic size, financial health and low risk characteristics. Premia CSI Caixin China New Economy ETF (Ticker: 3173 HK) tracks the CSI Caixin Rayliant New Economic Engine Index , capturing ~300 leaders from new economy industries, selected based on non-fixed asset size, financial health and growth characteristics. Since inception, the ETF outperformed peers tracking market capitalization weighted Chinext benchmark by 4.82% and posted 61% growth in new inflows.

The ETFs track CSI smart beta indices, employing fundamental, multi-factor methodology from Caixin Rayliant Smart Beta led by Dr. Jason Hsu, Chairman and CIO of Rayliant Global Investors, who co-founded Research Affiliates.

Premia Partners recently also listed two Asia growth thematic ETFs

Premia Dow Jones Emerging ASEAN Titans 100 ETF (Ticker: 2810 HK) provides exposure to leaders in the growth economies of Thailand , Malaysia , Vietnam , Indonesia and the Philippines ; and





(Ticker: 2810 HK) provides exposure to leaders in the growth economies of ; and Premia Asia Innovative Technology ETF (Ticker: 3181 HK) provides exposure to leaders in technology-enabled sectors across digital transformation, healthcare/ life science, and AI/ robotics/ automation.

Consistent with the firm's mission to build low-cost, efficient access tools, all four Premia HKEx-listed ETFs are physical ETFs with total expense ratio of 0.50% p.a.

"We are very thankful for the continued support of our clients, business partners, and our team, and look forward to sharing more exciting new launches soon," said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of the firm.

As of October 24th, Premia Partners which just celebrated its second anniversary, is in the top 50% of ETF managers in Hong Kong after Vanguard, by number of locally domiciled ETFs and corresponding AUM.

About Premia Partners

Founded in 2016 in Hong Kong, Premia Partners is dedicated to building and curating best practice ETF and rule-based solutions for Asia. Please visit us at www.premia-partners.com and stay connected.

For enquiry:

Premia Partners Company Limited

+852 2950 5777

enquiries@premia-partners.com