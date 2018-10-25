

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $102 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $61 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $150 million or $0.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $1.65 billion from $1.58 billion last year.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $150 Mln. vs. $100 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q3): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.



