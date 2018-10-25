

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $216 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Xilinx Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $221 million or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.0% to $746 million from $627 million last year.



Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $221 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q2): $746 Mln vs. $627 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX