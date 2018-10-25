

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $136.9 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $121.0 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $139.8 million or $0.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.2% to $3.14 billion from $4.14 billion last year.



TechnipFMC plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $139.8 Mln. vs. $183.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q3): $3.14 Bln vs. $4.14 Bln last year.



