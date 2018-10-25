

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) announced that Chief Administrative Officer Hope Hardison and Chief Auditor David Julian have begun leaves of absence from the company and will no longer be members of the Operating Committee. The company said these leaves relate to previously disclosed ongoing reviews by regulatory agencies in connection with historical retail banking sales practices.



The company said it has made key leadership appointments, effective immediately. The current Operating Committee members will take on additional responsibilities that were part of the Chief Administrative Office.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX