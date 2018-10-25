

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindenhurst, NY-based Sirob Imports, Inc. is recalling, Corrado, Orlando Imports, Nouri's Syrian Bakery, Mediterranean Specialty Foods Brand and Butera Fruit Market Curry Powder due to elevated levels of lead. No illnesses have been reported to date.



The recall was initiated after FDA sampling found elevated levels of lead in the product. The product sampling was conducted by the FDA as a result of a consumer complaint regarding elevated blood lead levels in a child. FDA noted that recalled product has not been definitively linked to this event but investigation is ongoing.



Exposure to larger amounts of toxic substance lead can cause lead poisoning. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma.



The curry powder was distributed direct to the states IL, NJ, and NY and is packaged in 8 oz. and 16 oz. plastic containers and labeled with the brand names, Corrado (16 oz. - UPC: 0 12729 01100 7, 8 oz. - UPC: 0 12729 01102 1), Orlando Imports (16 oz - UPC: 0 53760 45255 8), Nouri's Syrian Bakery (8 oz. - 0 12729 01102 1, 16 oz. - UPC: 0 1279 0110 7), Mediterranean Specialty Foods (8 oz. - UPC: 0 12729 01102 1), and Butera Fruit Market (8 oz. -0 12729 45273 2).



The recalled product is labeled with the following Lot Numbers: GER302181, GER405081, GER403281, GER306181, GER104281, GER209081, GER301281, GER403281, GER505181, GER406181, GER504181, GER108081, GER106281, GER205181, GER309281, GER503281, GER306181, GER503081, GER302181.



