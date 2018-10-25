

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $27.7 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $66.9 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $930.9 million from $973.6 million last year.



Trinity Industries earnings at a glance:



