

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK), the owner of Peugeot and Opel brands, Wednesday reported third-quarter revenues of 15.43 billion euros, up from 14.31 billion euros last year. At constant exchange rate, revenues were up 21.6%.



PCD Automotive division revenue amounted to 8.49 billion euros, up by 0.8%, while OV Automotive division revenues amounted to 3.88 billion euros.



The group sold a total of 703,000 cars sold in the the third quarter, with sales up in Europe but down outside of Europe mainly because of the suspension of the group's activities in Iran from May.



