

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 1.2 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - matching expectations and down from 1.3 percent in August.



On a monthly basis, producer prices added 0.1 percent following the flat reading in the previous month.



For the third quarter of 2018, producer prices gained 1.2 percent on year and 0.2 percent on quarter. That follows the 1.0 percent yearly increase and the 0.6 percent quarterly gain in the three months prior.



