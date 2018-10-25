Media Inquiries: Public Relations Department Eisai Co., Ltd. TEL: +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Oct 25, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that the latest data regarding its in-house discovered kinase inhibitor lenvatinib mesylate (product name: LENVIMA, lenvatinib), in combination with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.'s (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab (product name: KEYTRUDA), and exploratory research on the STING (stimulator of interferon genes) agonist E7766 as cancer immunotherapy will be presented during the 33rd Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), taking place in Washington D.C., the United States, from November 9 to 11, 2018.Poster presentations at this year's meeting include highlights of the latest data from the non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma and urothelial carcinoma cohorts of the Phase 1b/2 clinical study (Study 111/KEYNOTE-146) of lenvatinib in combination with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.'s anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab in select solid tumors.In March 2018, Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A., through an affiliate, entered into a strategic collaboration for the worldwide co-development and co-commercialization of lenvatinib, both as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab.In addition, there will be a poster presentation on preclinical research data on a structurally novel class of STING agonist E7766 for cancer immunotherapy.Eisai positions oncology as a key therapeutic area, and is aiming to discover revolutionary new medicines with the potential to cure cancer. The company will continue to create innovation in the development of new drugs based on cutting-edge cancer research, as it seeks to contribute further to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients with cancer, their families, and healthcare providers.About LENVIMA (lenvatinib mesylate)Discovered and developed in house by Eisai, LENVIMA is an orally administered kinase inhibitor with a novel binding mode that selectively inhibits the multi activities of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) receptors (VEGFR1, VEGFR2 and VEGFR3) and fibroblast growth factor (FGF) receptors (FGFR1, FGFR2, FGFR3 and FGFR4) in addition to other pathway-related RTKs (including the platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) receptor PDGFRalpha; KIT; and RET) involved in tumor angiogenesis, tumor progression and modification of tumor immunity.Currently, Eisai has obtained approval for LENVIMA as a treatment for refractory thyroid cancer in over 50 countries, including the United States, Japan, in Europe and Asia. Additionally, Eisai has obtained approval for the agent in combination with everolimus as a second-line treatment for renal cell carcinoma in over 45 countries, including the United States and in Europe. In Europe, the agent was launched under the brand name Kisplyx for renal cell carcinoma.In addition, LENVIMA has been approved as a treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma in Japan, the United States, Europe, China and other countries. Furthermore, Eisai has submitted applications for an indication covering hepatocellular carcinoma in Taiwan (December 2017) as well as in other countries.About STING (stimulator of interferon genes)A protein localized in the endoplasmic reticulum, STING is believed to play an important role in inducing the natural immune response involved with host defense against infection by pathogens such as viruses. From non-clinical investigation, it is thought that stimulation of the tumor immunity mechanism via STING activation also leads to anti-tumor activity.About the Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. Strategic CollaborationIn March 2018, Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc. Kenilworth N.J., U.S.A., known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, through an affiliate, entered into a strategic collaboration for the worldwide co-development and co-commercialization of LENVIMA. Under the agreement, the companies will jointly develop and commercialize LENVIMA, both as monotherapy and in combination with Merck & Co., Inc. Kenilworth N.J., U.S.A.'s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA. In addition to ongoing clinical studies of the combination, the companies will jointly initiate new clinical studies evaluating the LENVIMA and KEYTRUDA combination to support 11 potential indications in six types of cancer (bladder cancer, endometrial cancer, head and neck cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, and non-small cell lung cancer), as well as a basket trial targeting six additional cancer types. The LENVIMA and KEYTRUDA combination is not approved in any cancer types today.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care philosophy. 