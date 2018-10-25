sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,05 Euro		-0,002
-3,85 %
WKN: A0Q40S ISIN: AU000000AVH4 Ticker-Symbol: GCR 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AVITA MEDICAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVITA MEDICAL LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,053
0,071
24.10.
0,056
0,067
24.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVITA MEDICAL LTD
AVITA MEDICAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVITA MEDICAL LTD0,05-3,85 %