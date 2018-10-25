Waterfall Unidirectional Security Gateways CCC Certified

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, October 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Unidirectional Security Gatewaysprovide safe IT/OT integration to Chinese industry

Waterfall Security Solutions, a global leader in cybersecurity technologies for critical infrastructure and industrial control systems, today announced that Waterfall's flagship products were awarded China Compulsory Product Certification (CCC).

The CCC Mark is essential for any manufacturer selling to Chinese manufacturers, industries and critical infrastructures. With CCC certification in place, Chinese owners and operators of industrial control systems can be confident that Waterfall's products comply with Chinese safety and other operating requirements.

"Waterfall's market is constantly growing and expanding, as well as that of our global partner network," said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. "This certification demonstrates our continuing commitment to serve industrial control system and critical infrastructure sites world-wide. Waterfall's Unidirectional Security Gateways have been evaluated, assessed and certified by agencies and laboratories worldwide, and are proven in the field with countless deployments across the globe."

Waterfall Unidirectional Security Gateways provide safe IT/OT integration for industrial control system and critical infrastructure networks. The gateway hardware creates an impassable, physical barrier preventing external online attacks, network-propagating malware and remote-control attacks. The gateway software makes copies of servers and emulates devices to IT networks. The IT replica servers participate normally in IT network ecosystems and are indistinguishable from the original industrial servers.

Network attacks only increase in sophistication as the years go by. With the CCC Mark, Waterfall's stronger-than-firewall solutions are now available to protect Chinese infrastructures from even the most sophisticated network attacks.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the global leader in industrial cybersecurity technology. Waterfall products, based on innovative unidirectional security gateway technology, represent an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company's customers include national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, on-shore and off-shore production facilities, refineries, rail systems, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market. For more information, visit http://www.waterfall-security.com

