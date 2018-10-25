

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) agreed to pay $67.5 million in legal fees so co-founder Mark Zuckerberg won't have to explain in court why he dropped a plan to create non-voting shares to further his charitable efforts, Bloomberg reported.



Lawyers for a group of Facebook investors, who sought $129 million in fees for challenging the new share class, reportedly agreed to cut their demand by about half to resolve the case, according to a Delaware Chancery Court filing. The settlement may be paid by the company's insurers.



Zuckerberg was criticized for asking directors to create a class of non-voting shares so he could sell most of his Facebook stake to fund charitable works while still keeping control of the world's largest social-media company. The board approved the new stock and a majority of all the company's shareholders had backed the move before Zuckerberg decided to drop the effort last year.



Zuckerberg was scheduled testify next month in Delaware about his reasons for dropping the plan to help a judge decide the value of investors' efforts in fending off the move.



Earlier this year, a pension fund sued Facebook directors for being too accommodating to Zuckerberg's non-voting share gambit and not working diligently enough to protect other Facebook investors' interests.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX