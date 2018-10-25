

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has dropped plans to open a large campus in a trendy district of Berlin that were strongly opposed by local campaigners, according to the reports.



The US tech giant planned to set up an incubator for start-ups in Kreuzberg, but on Wednesday said the site would go to two local humanitarian groups.



Anti-gentrification activists reportedly said the move showed that 'protest works'.



The Berlin campus would have been the firm's seventh after London, Tel Aviv, Seoul, Madrid, São Paulo and Warsaw.



In September activists occupied the building it was to be located in for several hours.



They also put up stickers in the area with slogans such as 'Goodbye Google' and 'Google is not a good neighbour'.



Some were against what they said were Google's 'evil' practices, such as tax evasion and the unethical use of personal data.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX