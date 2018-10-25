

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are falling on Thursday following the overnight sell off on Wall Street amid disappointing corporate earnings results and weak economic data. Worries about geopolitical tensions, trade wars and global economic growth also dampened investor sentiment.



The Australian market fell to a new 12-month low following the sell-off on Wall Street, with stocks lower across the board.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 118.10 points or 2.03 percent to 5,710.90, off a low of 5,704.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 119.20 points or 2.01 percent to 5,807.30. Australian shares hit a six-month low on Wednesday.



Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is falling almost 4 percent, BHP is losing almost 3 percent and Rio Tinto is down more than 2 percent.



Fortescue Metals reported an 8.6 percent decline in iron-ore shipments for the first quarter, but maintained its fiscal 2019 production guidance.



The big four banks are also notably lower. ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are down in a range of 1.7 percent to 2 percent.



Wealth manager AMP said it will sell its Australian and New Zealand wealth protection and mature businesses to UK-based insurance firm Resolution Life for A$3.3 billion. However, the company's shares are tumbling almost 9 percent.



In the oil sector, Santos is lower by almost 2 percent, Oil Search is losing more than 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is declining almost 2 percent despite an increase in crude oil prices.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices declined overnight. Evolution Mining is adding 0.2 percent while Newcrest Mining is down 0.1 percent.



Qantas Airways reported a 6.3 percent increase in first-quarter revenue, reflecting a jump in forward bookings and higher airfares that helped offset rising fuel costs. However, the airline's shares are losing almost 4 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7063, down from $0.7099 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is losing more than 3 percent following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street and on a stronger safe-haven yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 775.61 points or 3.51 percent to 21,315.57, after falling to a low of 21,282.14 earlier. Japanese stocks eked out modest gains on Wednesday.



The major exporters are mostly weak. Sony is losing more than 5 percent, Canon is declining more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down almost 3 percent, while Panasonic is rising 1 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is falling almost 8 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining more than 4 percent.



Among auto makers, Honda is lower by almost 3 percent and Toyota is declining more than 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is falling almost 3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down more than 2 percent.



In the oil space, Japan Petroleum is lower by more than 3 percent and Inpex is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the worst performers, Taiiyo Yuden is lower by more than 6 percent, while Screen Holdings and Yokogawa Electric are declining almost 6 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 1.2 percent on year in September - matching expectations and down from 1.3 percent in August. On a monthly basis, producer prices added 0.1 percent following the flat reading in the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong are also losing more than 2 percent each, while Shanghai is lower by almost 2 percent and Singapore is down more than 1 percent. New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia are also lower.



On Wall Street, stocks showed a substantial move back to the downside on Wednesday, with the Dow dropping to its lowest closing level in over three-months, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 tumbled to five-month closing lows. The renewed selling pressure on Wall Street largely reflected amid another negative reaction to the latest batch of earnings news from several big-name companies and a report from the Commerce Department showing a steep drop in new home sales in the month of September.



The Dow plunged 608.01 points or 2.4 percent to 24,583.42, the Nasdaq nosedived 329.14 points or 4.4 percent to 7,108.40 and the S&P 500 plummeted 84.59 points or 3.1 percent to 2,656.10.



The major European markets also ended mixed on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index slid by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil futures closed higher on Wednesday despite the U.S. Energy Information Administration's report that showed U.S. crude inventories rose for a fifth straight week. WTI crude rose $0.39 or 0.6 percent to close at $66.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX