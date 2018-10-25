Jumio Corp.: Jumio and Engage Technology Partners Join Forces to Automate Right to Work Verification

Jumio

Engage Technology Partners Ltd

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(https://www.jumio.com/), the creator of Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service (TIaaS), today announced a partnership with(https://www.engagetech.com/)., to integrate Jumio's online identity verification technologies into Engage's cloud-based recruitment solutions, designed to help end-hirers, agencies, payrolls and workers navigate and simplify the recruitment process.

Right to work checks are a compulsory step in the UK recruitment process. Employers are required to see the applicant's original identity documents, check that the documents are valid with the applicant present, make and retain copies of the documents and record the date the check was made. This manual process can be time-consuming for hiring companies and exposes them to potential data breaches and GDPR (https://www.jumio.com/gdpr-compliance/) scrutiny.

The maximum fine for hiring illegal workers is £20,000 per illegal worker, so even a handful of illegal workers on the books could easily cripple a business. Employers knowingly hiring someone who does not have the right to work in the UK could face up to five years in jail (whereas the illegal worker would face six months).

The integration enables Engage to verify passports, ID cards, biometric residence permits and other forms of identification from over 200 countries automatically to verify workers' eligibility and actual identity. Workers receive an email or text message invitation to provide their ID and right to work documentation via unique URLs, linking them to the Engage platform, where they can upload or use a camera to take pictures of their documents and of themselves. The automated verification process is then run by Jumio's Netverify solution, while workers are kept in the loop via notifications. As a PCI-DSS (https://www.jumio.com/pci-dss-compliance/) compliant solution, Jumio is also helping Engage meet the stringent data protection and privacy requirements of GDPR.

"Jumio is excited to integrate our online identity verification (https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/identity-verification/) solutions into Engage's recruitment workflow to help automate and streamline the right to work verification checks," said Stephen Stuut, Chief Executive Officer of Jumio. "Our leading identity verification solutions, which leverage biometrics, AI, machine learning, liveness detection and verification experts, are designed to definitively assess whether someone is who they claim to be. Integrating this technology for right to work checks and Engage's end-to-end recruitment software will help Engage vet new workers quickly, securely and compliantly."

"Our mission is to connect end-hirers, agencies, payrolls and workers on a self-service platform that seamlessly navigates the entire recruitment process with incredible efficiency, from vacancy to billing," said Alex Fraser, Marketing Director at Engage. "Working in partnership with Jumio, we're able to provide instant verification to prove that employees are who they say they are and can now offer the necessary compliance with right to work regulation to our clients, especially in the contingency staffing market."

Ensuring that every employee has the right to work in the UK is one of the core duties of an employer. It's not an extra, or a nice to have: it's essential for all businesses, regardless of size or industry sector. Integrating a secure and reliable identity verification solution helps Engage deliver a more complete solution to its business customers, comply with the Home Office guidelines, avoid compliance penalties and reduce the likelihood of regular spot checks by the HM Revenue & Customs.

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning solution, please visit: https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/ (https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/).

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio is the creator of Netverify which enables businesses to increase customer conversions while providing a seamless customer experience and reducing fraud. By combining the three core pillars of ID Verification, Identity Verification and Document Verification, businesses now have a complete solution that allows them to establish the real-world identity of the consumer.

Leveraging advanced technology including augmented AI, biometric facial recognition, machine learning and human review, Jumio helps organizations to meet regulatory compliance (https://www.jumio.com/about/compliance-regulations/) including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 150 million identities issued by over 200 countries from real time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, cryptocurrency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, California, Jumio operates globally with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com (http://www.jumio.com).

About Engage Technology Partners

Engage Technology Partners Ltd. provide an innovative cloud-based platform that makes finding, hiring and paying contractors a whole lot simpler for everyone. Engage is the only platform that lets worker, hirers and agencies collaborate from vacancy to paid. With back office processes such as registration, compliance, time & attendance and payroll fully automated and integrated, recruiters get more time to focus on business development and resourcing the best candidates.

Hirers enjoy full visibility of recruitment spend throughout the supply chain, cost reduction, improved coordination with agencies, better compliance and a happier workforce. Based in London, Engage was founded in 2013 by a management team with extensive experience in recruitment, finance and technology. Engage can be used in any sector but has a particularly strong client base in industries with a large contingent workforce: construction, facilities management, hospitality, healthcare and IT. The Engage platform is used by workers in UK, Europe and the U.S. https://www.engagetech.com/ (https://www.engagetech.com/)

Media Contacts

Europe Media Contact

Zarina Banu

FleishmanHillard Fishburn

zarina.banu@fhflondon.co.uk

+44 (0) 7775 557578

U.S. Media Contact

Jackie Daane

10Fold Communications

Jumio@10fold.com

734-277-7006

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b35bab04-efbe-49f9-9efb-1150cea58bbe (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b35bab04-efbe-49f9-9efb-1150cea58bbe)