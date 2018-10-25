BLOC's President and CEO, Shidan Gouran, has been invited to speak at Bloomberg Live's event "The Future of Crowdfunding" on Tuesday October 30 in New York. The event's agenda has twelve sessions about various aspects of the practice of crowdfunding, including the role of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The event also has four networking sessions, in which Mr. Gouran will have the opportunity to engage with the event's invited guests, primarily consisting of c-suite executives.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2018) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (CSE: BLOC) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: BLKCF) ("BLOC" or the "Company") announces that its President and CEO Shidan Gouran has been invited to speak at Bloomberg's event, "The Future of Crowdfunding", on the panel titled, "The Ins and Outs of the Crypto Crowd". The event is part of Bloomberg Live, a worldwide series of invitation-only events that focus on specific timely topics in the business world, geared towards an executive audience with more than 60% of attendees in c-suite positions. The event will be held at Bloomberg's head office located at 731 Lexington Avenue in New York on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. Mr. Gouran will be speaking at 2:30 pm EST, along with Georgia Quinn, General Counsel of crypto asset compliance firm CoinList.

The event will consist of twelve sessions, led by elite players in the business world from organizations that include Procter and Gamble, Cushman and Wakefield and Columbia University. These sessions will address several different angles of crowdfunding, such as how it is approached in specific fields (e.g. sports, fashion, real estate) and considerations relating to the practice of crowdfunding in general (e.g. regulation, ethics, social responsibility). In his session, Mr. Gouran will discuss existing use cases of blockchain and cryptocurrencies in crowdfunding, and what use cases are on the horizon in the coming years.

Regarding this invitation, Mr. Gouran said, "Crowdfunding is something that will change the world; it will empower the public to fund startups and causes that they believe in, as opposed to the way it currently is, with funding control being had mainly by investment banks, venture capitalists and angel investors. These values run parallel to the thinking behind blockchain, which similarly seeks to distribute power in a decentralized manner. I am honoured to speak to such a distinguished audience about how blockchain can help to shape the world of crowdfunding, and I look forward to the event's sessions, as well as the conversations to be had in the networking events throughout the day."

About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

The Company provides investors access to a basket of direct and indirect holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies.

The Company is focused on streamlining the currently arduous, lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space, with a view to becoming the first vertically-integrated originator and manager of top tier blockchains and digital currencies.

BLOC is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC." Additional information relating to BLOC is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com, as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io.

