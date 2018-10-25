Dutch Retailer HEMA to Accelerate Expansion in GCC

AMSTERDAM, October 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Acquisition of HEMA by Ramphastos to support growth strategy

Parties have announced that Ramphastos Investments ('Ramphastos'),the investment company of entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn,intends to acquire HEMA. With its new owner, HEMA can focus fully in the next few yearson international expansion (incl. GCC), online growth, andimproving profitability.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774176/HEMA_BV_Logo.jpg )



With Ramphastos as its new owner, HEMA will be able to fulfil its growth ambitions even stronger. The level of investments in international expansion inside and outside Europe, HEMA's core markets of the Netherlands and Belgium and e-commerce will be increased.

GCC expansion

HEMA is partnering with international operators, such as the Apparel Group in the Middle East. This is transforming HEMA from a retail chain into an international brand. HEMA wants to further develop this in the next few years. Therefore, HEMA is looking for opportunities to increase the number of international partners with the aim of accelerating its expansion.

Last month HEMA opened a pilot store in Abu Dhabi. Together with the Apparel Group the company wants to accelerate its expansion in GCC and to that matter will open in te coming months stores in Dubai and Qatar.

Tjeerd Jegen, CEO of HEMA: "I am very pleased that Ramphastos is becoming the new owner of HEMA. This is the best scenario for HEMA, our customers, staff and franchisees. In recent years, Marcel Boekhoorn and his team have shown strong engagement with their portfolio companies, encouraged entrepreneurship and demonstrated a keen investment vision."

Marcel Boekhoorn, entrepreneur and owner of Ramphastos: "HEMA is an iconic brand with fantastic international opportunities. The acquisition fits my ambition to let businesses grow. Together with HEMA's staff and its franchisees, I want to support HEMA in becoming a global brand."

Note : HEMA's central works council has issued a positive advice on the proposed acquisition. The transaction will also be submitted for approval to the competition authorities. The parties have decided not to disclose financial details of this transaction.

About HEMA

HEMA has been making its customers' daily lives easier and more fun since 1926. HEMA's products and services are known for their high quality and Dutch design at great prices. We put our customers first in everything we do. HEMA has 30,000 products and services, more than 750 stores in nine countries and on two continents, and more than 19,000 employees.

About Ramphastos Investments

Ramphastos Investments is the investment company of Marcel Boekhoorn, a Dutch entrepreneur, which currently holds (primarily majority) interests in over 30 companies in various sectors. Marcel Boekhoorn began his career as a registeraccountant (chartered accountant) with Deloitte & Touche in 1981. In 1994, he launched his own venture capital and investment firm Ramphastos Investments, which he still leads today. Marcel Boekhoorn has led multiple companies into growth, expansion and market leadership by pursuing a buy-and-build strategy and attracting new customers, business partners and the strongest management teams. He not only actively supports portfolio companies by assisting them in determining their strategies, but also plays a key role in helping them achieve their business objectives. Successful investments include Bakker Bart, Telfort and High Tech Campus Eindhoven.