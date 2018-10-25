3Q18 net profit1 +32% YoY to CHF 1.2bn; diluted EPS CHF 0.32

Adjusted2 RoTE ex DTAs3 of 15.7%, +2.4p.p. YoY; adjusted2 C/I ratio (3p.p.) YoY to 76%

Strong Americas performance across divisions, and Investment Bank globally

Share buyback ahead of target; strong CET1 capital ratio 13.5% and CET1 leverage ratio 3.8%; tier 1 leverage ratio 5.0%

UBS to report in US dollars from 4Q18

UBS confirmed leader in Dow Jones Sustainability Index for fourth year running

UBS delivered strong third-quarter results with reported profit before tax (PBT) up 37% year over year (YoY) to CHF 1,668m and adjusted2 PBT up 15% to CHF 1,733m. Cost/income ratio of 77% was down 6 percentage points YoY; on an adjusted2 basis, it was down 3 percentage points to 76%. Net profit attributable to shareholders was CHF 1,246m, up 32% from the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted2 return on tangible equity (RoTE) excluding DTAs3 was 15.7% for the quarter, a 2.4 percentage point increase YoY.

Global Wealth Management's PBT increased by 3% YoY to CHF 932m, with income and expenses both increasing by 2%. Recurring net fee income and net interest income both increased YoY on a new high for invested assets, further progress on mandate penetration, as well as increased net interest margin on deposits and higher loan volumes, while transaction-based revenues declined on lower client activity. Personal Corporate Banking PBT was CHF 413m, as growth in recurring net fee income offset the ongoing pressure from the negative interest rate environment; net new business volume growth remained strong. Asset Management reported PBT of CHF 120m, as the positive effects of higher invested assets partly offset the impact of a prior-period business sale and pressure on margins; invested assets rose to CHF 815bn, the highest in a decade. The Investment Bank delivered PBT of CHF 472m and an adjusted2 return on attributed equity of 21%, on strong revenue growth in Equities and Foreign Exchange, Rates and Credit (FRC) and continued resource discipline.

During the third quarter, UBS repurchased CHF 100m of its own shares, taking total purchases to CHF 650m for this year, above the 2018 target of CHF 550m. UBS's capital position remains strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 13.5%, a CET1 leverage ratio of 3.80%, a tier 1 (going concern) leverage ratio of 5.0%, and total loss-absorbing capacity of over CHF 80bn.

"Our results for the quarter once again highlight the benefits of our diversification. They also demonstrate that we are pursuing a focused strategy in each of our business divisions, creating value for our clients and shareholders."

Sergio P. Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018, UBS Group AG will change its presentation currency to US dollars following changes in the functional currencies of UBS Group AG (formerly CHF), UBS AG's Swiss Head Office (formerly CHF) and its London Branch operations (formerly GBP). There will be no material changes to prior-period profit and loss or total equity attributable to UBS shareholders; future net interest income is expected to increase by around USD 0.3bn annually from 2019.

UBS expects to remeasure DTAs in the US and Switzerland in the fourth quarter of 2018, and offer new guidance on deferred tax recognition in the income statement at that point, with limited expected net impact on net profit after tax, IFRS equity, and CET1 capital.

Outlook

Global economic growth prospects and monetary policy normalization continue to provide a supportive backdrop to our business, although ongoing geopolitical tensions, rising protectionism and trade disputes have further dampened investor sentiment and confidence. We expect these latter trends to continue to impact Global Wealth Management clients' transaction activity in the fourth quarter; however, moderately increased levels of volatility and volumes are generally positive for our institutional business in the Investment Bank.

Funding costs related to long-term debt and capital instruments issued to comply with regulatory funding and liquidity requirements will be higher than in the previous year, but should be broadly stable compared with the third quarter.

Our diversified business model helps us make continued progress towards achieving our strategic and financial targets.

Third quarter 2018 performance overview

UBS's third quarter adjusted2 PBT was CHF 1,733m, and reported PBT was CHF 1,668m. Adjusting2 items included CHF 120m of restructuring expenses, partly offset by CHF 55 million gains on sale of real estate and subsidiaries. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 76%, down 3 percentage points from the same quarter last year. Net profit attributable to shareholders was CHF 1,246m, with diluted earnings per share of CHF 0.32. Annualized adjusted2 return on tangible equity excluding DTAs3 was 15.7%, an increase of 2.4 percentage points compared with the third quarter of 2017.

Global Wealth Management (GWM) adjusted2 PBT CHF 1,003m, (4%) YoY

Recurring net fee income and net interest income both increased on a new high for invested assets, further progress on mandate penetration, as well as increased net interest margin on deposits and higher loan volumes, while transaction-based revenues declined on lower client activity in all regions. Mandate penetration increased to 33.9% of invested assets, a new high for both. Loans increased by 8%. Adjusted2 operating expenses increased mainly due to investments in technology and regulatory-related expenses. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 75%. Net new money was CHF 13.5bn for the quarter. Adjusted2 net margin was 17bps.

Personal Corporate Banking (P&C) adjusted2 PBT CHF 422m, (3%) YoY

Strong business momentum and management actions offset interest rate pressure. Recurring net fee income increased by 6% YoY. Expenses increased on further investments in technology and higher regulatory-related expenses. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 56%. Annualized net new business volume growth for Personal Banking remained strong at 4.5%.

Asset Management (AM) adjusted2 PBT CHF 129m, (16%) YoY

Net management fees remained broadly unchanged when normalized for a business sale in October 2017, and despite continued pressure on margins. Performance fees were lower, reflecting declines in Hedge Fund Businesses and Equities. Adjusted2 operating expenses decreased on lower personnel expenses, driven by management actions. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio was 71%. Invested assets reached CHF 815bn, the highest in a decade, and net new money excluding money market flows was marginally positive.

Investment Bank (IB) adjusted2 PBT CHF 507m, +44% YoY

ICS revenues increased by 19%, with growth in all regions and in all Equities and FRC product lines. Corporate Client Solutions revenues were CHF 644m, down 11% from a strong third quarter of 2017, with Advisory revenues up 42% on a lower global fee pool, more than offset by lower Equity Capital Markets revenues. Operating expenses decreased slightly. The adjusted2 cost/income ratio improved to 74%. Adjusted2 return on attributed equity was 21%.

Corporate Center adjusted2 loss before tax was CHF 327m. Corporate Center Services recorded an adjusted2 loss before tax of CHF 177m. Group Asset and Liability Management adjusted2 loss before tax was CHF 126m. Non-core and Legacy Portfolio posted an adjusted2 loss before tax of CHF 25m.

Commitment to sustainable performance

UBS is committed to creating long-term positive value for its clients, employees, investors and society. This is illustrated by the ongoing recognition UBS receives for its activities and capabilities related to sustainable investing, philanthropy, environmental and human rights policies governing client and supplier relationships, the firm's environmental footprint and community investment.

Learn about UBS's priorities to drive change that matters at ubs.com/insociety.

Confirmed leader in sustainability

For the fourth year running, UBS was named the best performer in the Diversified Financial Services and Capital Markets Industry of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, the most widely recognized corporate sustainability rating. Also, UBS's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating was raised to AA from A by investment-research firm MSCI ESG Research, another indicator of the firm's strong progress in the area of sustainability.

In the latest PRI ratings, Asset Management received the top score in the Strategy and Governance module, moving up from an A to an A+, outranking the peer median. The PRI sets a responsible investing benchmark for asset managers and asset owners within the industry and provides a year-on-year comparative analysis. Signatories report on their responsible investment activities for those asset classes in which more than 10% of their assets are invested.

Sustainable and impact investing

In August, UBS joined the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) Partners Program. UBS's partnership with the CBI will further develop its data capabilities and market-building efforts within green finance and sustainable fixed income and will add diversity and expertise to CBI's Partners Network. CBI is an international organization working solely to mobilize the largest capital market of all, the USD 100trn bond market, for climate change solutions.

The UBS Global Gender Equality ETF launched earlier this year by Global Wealth Management and Asset Management has now surpassed the USD 100m milestone, reflecting the growing importance of sustainability goals such as gender equality for clients. The ETF invests in companies in the Solactive Equileap Global Gender Equality 100 Leaders Index, an equity index of 100 leading global companies with a strong record in gender diversity and sustainability. UBS channels 5% of the ETF's management fees into philanthropic projects supporting this topic, via the UBS Optimus Foundation.

Information in this news release is presented for UBS Group AG on a consolidated basis unless otherwise specified. Financial information for UBS AG (consolidated) does not differ materially from UBS Group AG (consolidated) and a comparison between UBS Group AG (consolidated) and UBS AG (consolidated) is provided at the end of this news release.

1 Net profit attributable to shareholders.

2 Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC regulations. Refer to the "Performance by business division and Corporate Center unit reported and adjusted" table in this news release.

3 Adjusted return on tangible equity excluding deferred tax expense/benefit and DTAs; calculated as adjusted net profit/loss attributable to shareholders excluding amortization and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets and deferred tax expense/benefit (annualized as applicable), divided by average tangible equity attributable to shareholders excluding any DTAs that do not qualify as CET1 capital.

Performance by business division and Corporate Center unit reported and adjusted1,2 For the quarter ended 30.9.18 CHF million Global Wealth Management Personal & Corporate Banking Asset Manage- ment Investment Bank CC - Services3 CC - Group ALM CC Non- core and Legacy Portfolio UBS Operating income as reported 4,043 967 449 1,927 (39) (107) 40 7,279 of which: gains on sale of real estate 30 30 of which: gains on sale of subsidiaries and businesses 25 25 Operating income (adjusted) 4,043 967 449 1,927 (94) (107) 40 7,224 Operating expenses as reported 3,111 554 329 1,455 78 20 64 5,611 of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses4 11 1 2 1 43 0 0 58 of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses4 0 0 1 3 58 0 0 61 of which: restructuring expenses allocated from CC Services4 60 8 6 31 (105) 1 (1) 0 Operating expenses (adjusted) 3,040 545 321 1,420 82 19 65 5,491 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar matters5 28 0 0 (57) 30 0 3 3 Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported 932 413 120 472 (118) (127) (24) 1,668 Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted) 1,003 422 129 507 (177) (126) (25) 1,733 For the quarter ended 30.9.17 CHF million Global Wealth Management Personal Corporate Banking Asset Manage- ment Investment Bank CC Services3 CC Group ALM CC Non- core and Legacy Portfolio UBS Operating income as reported 3,967 971 494 1,800 (70) (49) 32 7,145 Operating income (adjusted) 3,967 971 494 1,800 (70) (49) 32 7,145 Operating expenses as reported 3,065 559 366 1,531 331 18 54 5,924 of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses4 13 1 6 4 115 0 0 140 of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses4 22 0 5 6 111 0 0 145 of which: restructuring expenses allocated from CC Services4 104 24 15 73 (218) 1 1 0 Operating expenses (adjusted) 2,926 534 340 1,448 322 17 53 5,639 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar matters5 26 0 (5) (46) 247 0 (25) 197 Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported 902 411 127 269 (401) (67) (22) 1,221 Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted) 1,041 436 153 352 (392) (66) (21) 1,506

1 Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC regulations. 2 Comparative figures in this table may differ from those originally published in quarterly and annual reports due to adjustments following organizational changes, restatements due to the retrospective adoption of new accounting standards or changes in accounting policies, and events after the reporting period. 3 Corporate Center Services operating expenses presented in this table are after service allocations to business divisions and other Corporate Center units. 4 Reflects restructuring expenses related to legacy cost programs as well as expenses for new restructuring initiatives in 2018 for Global Wealth Management and Asset Management. 5 Reflects the net increase (release) in provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters recognized in the income statement. Refer to "Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the UBS Group third quarter 2018 report for more information. Also includes recoveries from third parties (third quarter of 2018: CHF 0 million; third quarter of 2017: CHF 50 million).

Performance by business division and Corporate Center unit reported and adjusted1,2 Year-to-date 30.9.18 CHF million Global Wealth Management Personal & Corporate Banking Asset Manage- ment Investment Bank CC - Services3 CC - Group ALM CC Non- core and Legacy Portfolio UBS Operating income as reported 12,395 2,847 1,348 6,405 (155) (496) 187 22,531 of which: gains on sale of real estate 30 30 of which: gains on sale of subsidiaries and businesses 25 25 of which: net foreign currency translation losses4 (15) (15) Operating income (adjusted) 12,395 2,847 1,348 6,405 (210) (480) 187 22,492 Operating expenses as reported 9,298 1,647 1,021 4,775 170 59 241 17,212 of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses5 17 3 18 14 133 0 0 186 of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses5 15 0 7 7 147 0 0 176 of which: restructuring expenses allocated from CC Services5 145 25 20 94 (288) 2 1 0 of which: gain related to changes to the Swiss pension plan6 (61) (35) (10) (5) (114) (225) Operating expenses (adjusted) 9,183 1,654 985 4,664 292 57 240 17,074 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar matters7 110 (1) 0 (57) 6 0 64 123 Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported 3,097 1,200 327 1,630 (325) (555) (54) 5,320 Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted) 3,213 1,193 363 1,741 (502) (537) (53) 5,417 Year-to-date 30.9.17 CHF million Global Wealth Management Personal Corporate Banking Asset Manage- ment Investment Bank CC Services3 CC Group ALM CC Non- core and Legacy Portfolio UBS Operating income as reported 11,905 2,864 1,422 5,924 (107) (79) 16 21,946 of which: gains on sale of financial assets at fair value through OCI8 107 107 of which: net foreign currency translation losses4 (22) (22) Operating income (adjusted) 11,905 2,864 1,422 5,817 (107) (57) 16 21,861 Operating expenses as reported 9,184 1,678 1,082 4,724 652 29 183 17,534 of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses5 28 6 11 26 301 1 0 373 of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses5 49 0 16 12 337 0 0 413 of which: restructuring expenses allocated from CC Services5 306 62 43 197 (615) 2 6 0 Operating expenses (adjusted) 8,801 1,611 1,012 4,488 629 26 177 16,747 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar matters7 104 0 (4) (45) 243 0 (58) 239 Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported 2,721 1,185 340 1,200 (759) (108) (167) 4,412 Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted) 3,104 1,252 410 1,329 (736) (83) (161) 5,114

1 Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC regulations. 2 Comparative figures in this table may differ from those originally published in quarterly and annual reports due to adjustments following organizational changes, restatements due to the retrospective adoption of new accounting standards or changes in accounting policies, and events after the reporting period. 3 Corporate Center Services operating expenses presented in this table are after service allocations to business divisions and other Corporate Center units. 4 Related to the disposal of foreign subsidiaries and branches. 5 Reflects restructuring expenses related to legacy cost programs as well as expenses for new restructuring initiatives in 2018 for Global Wealth Management and Asset Management. 6 Refer to "Note 5 Personnel expenses" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the UBS Group third quarter 2018 report for more information. 7 Reflects the net increase (release) in provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters recognized in the income statement. Refer to "Note 15 Provisions and contingent liabilities" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the UBS Group third quarter 2018 report for more information. Also includes recoveries from third parties of CHF 27 million and CHF 51 million for the first nine months of 2018 and 2017, respectively. 8 Reflects a gain on sale of our remaining investment in IHS Markit in the Investment Bank. Figures presented for periods prior to 2018 relate to financial assets available for sale. With the adoption of IFRS 9 on 1 January 2018, certain financial assets were reclassified from available for sale under IAS 39 to measured at fair value through OCI under IFRS 9. Refer to "Note 1 Basis of accounting" and "Note 19 Transition to IFRS 9 as of 1 January 2018" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the UBS Group third quarter 2018 report for more information.

Our key figures As of or for the quarter ended As of or year-to-date CHF million, except where indicated 30.9.18 30.6.18 31.12.17 30.9.17 30.9.18 30.9.17 Group results Operating income 7,279 7,554 7,122 7,145 22,531 21,946 Operating expenses 5,611 5,875 6,266 5,924 17,212 17,534 Operating profit (loss) before tax 1,668 1,679 855 1,221 5,320 4,412 Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,246 1,284 (2,336) 946 4,044 3,389 Diluted earnings per share (CHF)1 0.32 0.33 (0.63) 0.25 1.05 0.88 Key performance indicators2 Profitability and growth Return on tangible equity (%) 11.3 11.6 (20.2) 8.3 12.2 9.8 Adjusted return on tangible equity excluding deferred tax expense benefit and deferred tax assets (%) 15.7 16.7 8.6 13.3 16.7 15.5 Cost income ratio (%) 77.0 77.5 86.9 83.0 76.2 79.8 Adjusted cost income ratio (%)3 75.9 75.8 83.4 79.0 75.7 76.5 Net profit growth (%) 31.7 9.3 14.4 19.3 32.0 Resources Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)4 13.5 13.4 13.8 13.7 13.5 13.7 Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)4 3.80 3.75 3.69 3.69 3.80 3.69 Going concern leverage ratio (%)4 5.0 5.0 4.7 4.7 5.0 4.7 Additional information Profitability Return on equity (%) 9.8 10.1 (17.8) 7.2 10.6 8.5 Return on risk-weighted assets, gross (%)5 11.6 12.0 12.1 12.0 12.0 12.8 Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%)5 3.2 3.4 3.3 3.3 3.4 3.4 Resources Total assets 932,471 944,482 915,642 913,599 932,471 913,599 Equity attributable to shareholders 51,122 50,774 51,214 53,493 51,122 53,493 Common equity tier 1 capital4 34,167 33,817 32,671 32,621 34,167 32,621 Risk-weighted assets4 252,247 252,373 237,494 237,963 252,247 237,963 Going concern capital ratio (%)4 17.9 17.8 17.6 17.4 17.9 17.4 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)4 31.8 32.3 33.0 32.9 31.8 32.9 Leverage ratio denominator4 898,000 902,408 886,116 884,834 898,000 884,834 Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%)4 8.9 9.0 8.8 8.9 8.9 8.9 Liquidity coverage ratio (%)6 135 144 143 142 135 142 Other Invested assets (CHF billion)7 3,267 3,242 3,179 3,054 3,267 3,054 Personnel (full-time equivalents) 65,556 63,684 61,253 60,796 65,556 60,796 Market capitalization8 59,754 59,072 69,125 63,757 59,754 63,757 Total book value per share (CHF)8 13.72 13.62 13.76 14.39 13.72 14.39 Tangible book value per share (CHF)8 12.02 11.90 12.04 12.67 12.02 12.67

1 Refer to "Note 8 Earnings per share (EPS) and shares outstanding" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the UBS Group third quarter 2018 report for more information. 2 Refer to the "Measurement of performance" section of our Annual Report 2017 for the definitions of our key performance indicators. 3 Calculated as adjusted operating expenses adjusted operating income before credit loss (expense) or recovery. 4 Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of the UBS Group third quarter 2018 report for more information. 5 Calculated as operating income before credit loss (annualized as applicable) average risk-weighted assets and average leverage ratio denominator, respectively. 6 Refer to the "Balance sheet, liquidity and funding management" section of the UBS Group third quarter 2018 report for more information. 7 Includes invested assets for Personal Corporate Banking. 8 Refer to "UBS shares" in the "Capital management" section of the UBS Group third quarter 2018 report for more information.

Income statement For the quarter ended % change from Year-to-date CHF million 30.9.18 30.6.18 30.9.17 2Q18 3Q17 30.9.18 30.9.17 Net interest income 1,670 985 1,743 70 (4) 4,399 4,855 Other net income from fair value changes on financial instruments 1,143 2,187 1,089 (48) 5 4,797 3,985 Credit loss (expense) recovery (9) (28) 7 (67) (63) (39) Fee and commission income 4,779 4,793 4,686 0 2 14,454 14,219 Fee and commission expense (401) (417) (442) (4) (9) (1,227) (1,327) Net fee and commission income 4,378 4,377 4,244 0 3 13,228 12,892 Other income 97 34 62 189 56 171 252 Total operating income 7,279 7,554 7,145 (4) 2 22,531 21,946 of which: net interest income and other net income from fair value changes on financial instruments 2,814 3,172 2,832 (11) (1) 9,196 8,840 Personnel expenses 3,858 4,059 3,893 (5) (1) 11,931 11,967 General and administrative expenses 1,433 1,516 1,760 (5) (19) 4,374 4,754 Depreciation and impairment of property, equipment and software 304 284 256 7 19 860 761 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 15 16 16 (6) (4) 47 53 Total operating expenses 5,611 5,875 5,924 (4) (5) 17,212 17,534 Operating profit (loss) before tax 1,668 1,679 1,221 (1) 37 5,320 4,412 Tax expense (benefit) 419 394 272 6 54 1,270 974 Net profit (loss) 1,249 1,285 948 (3) 32 4,050 3,438 Net profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 3 1 2 131 67 6 49 Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,246 1,284 946 (3) 32 4,044 3,389 Comprehensive income Total comprehensive income 276 2,342 1,574 (88) (82) 3,314 2,343 Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 3 (1) 31 (90) 4 92 Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 273 2,343 1,543 (88) (82) 3,311 2,251

Comparison UBS Group AG consolidated versus UBS AG consolidated As of or for the quarter ended 30.9.18 As of or for the quarter ended 30.6.18 As of or for the quarter ended 31.12.17 CHF million, except where indicated UBS Group AG (consolidated) UBS AG (consolidated) Difference (absolute) UBS Group AG (consolidated) UBS AG (consolidated) Difference (absolute) UBS Group AG (consolidated) UBS AG (consolidated) Difference (absolute) Income statement Operating income 7,279 7,375 (96) 7,554 7,641 (88) 7,122 7,242 (120) Operating expenses 5,611 5,843 (231) 5,875 6,089 (213) 6,266 6,487 (221) Operating profit (loss) before tax 1,668 1,532 136 1,679 1,553 126 855 755 100 of which: Global Wealth Management 932 923 9 1,037 1,027 9 782 778 4 of which: Personal Corporate Banking 413 414 (1) 368 368 0 392 393 (1) of which: Asset Management 120 120 0 101 101 0 238 238 0 of which: Investment Bank 472 462 11 569 549 20 49 50 (1) of which: Corporate Center (269) (385) 116 (396) (492) 96 (605) (704) 99 of which: Services (118) (215) 97 (172) (260) 88 (155) (252) 97 of which: Group ALM (127) (146) 20 (206) (214) 8 (214) (217) 3 of which: Non-core and Legacy Portfolio (24) (24) 0 (18) (18) 0 (236) (236) 0 Net profit (loss) 1,249 1,140 109 1,285 1,184 101 (2,310) (2,385) 75 of which: net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,246 1,137 109 1,284 1,183 101 (2,336) (2,412) 76 of which: net profit (loss) attributable to preferred noteholders 26 (26) of which: net profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 3 3 0 1 1 0 27 0 27 Statement of comprehensive income Other comprehensive income (973) (963) (10) 1,057 1,066 (8) 184 187 (3) of which: attributable to shareholders (973) (963) (10) 1,060 1,068 (8) (124) (122) (2) of which: attributable to preferred noteholders 307 (307) of which: attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 (2) (2) 0 309 2 307 Total comprehensive income 276 177 99 2,342 2,250 92 (2,125) (2,198) 73 of which: attributable to shareholders 273 174 99 2,343 2,251 92 (2,461) (2,534) 73 of which: attributable to preferred noteholders 333 (333) of which: attributable to non-controlling interests 3 3 0 (1) (1) 0 336 3 333 Balance sheet Total assets 932,471 933,091 (619) 944,482 945,296 (813) 915,642 916,363 (721) Total liabilities 881,311 882,917 (1,606) 893,649 895,275 (1,626) 864,371 865,588 (1,217) Total equity 51,160 50,174 986 50,834 50,021 813 51,271 50,775 496 of which: equity attributable to shareholders 51,122 50,136 986 50,774 49,961 813 51,214 50,718 496 of which: equity attributable to non-controlling interests 38 38 0 60 60 0 57 57 0 Capital information Common equity tier 1 capital 34,167 34,392 (225) 33,817 33,686 132 32,671 33,240 (569) Going concern capital 45,115 41,432 3,683 44,956 40,823 4,133 41,911 36,906 5,005 Risk-weighted assets 252,247 251,428 819 252,373 251,648 724 237,494 236,606 888 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 13.5 13.7 (0.1) 13.4 13.4 0.0 13.8 14.0 (0.2) Going concern capital ratio (%) 17.9 16.5 1.4 17.8 16.2 1.6 17.6 15.6 2.0 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%) 31.8 31.3 0.4 32.3 31.7 0.6 33.0 31.4 1.6 Leverage ratio denominator 898,000 898,894 (894) 902,408 903,467 (1,058) 886,116 887,189 (1,073) Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%) 3.80 3.83 (0.02) 3.75 3.73 0.02 3.69 3.75 (0.06) Going concern leverage ratio (%) 5.0 4.6 0.4 5.0 4.5 0.5 4.7 4.2 0.5 Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%) 8.9 8.8 0.2 9.0 8.8 0.2 8.8 8.4 0.4

UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to management's outlook for UBS's financial performance and statements relating to the anticipated effect of transactions and strategic initiatives on UBS's business and future development. While these forward-looking statements represent UBS's judgments and expectations concerning the matters described, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from UBS's expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the degree to which UBS is successful in the ongoing execution of its strategic plans, including its cost reduction and efficiency initiatives and its ability to manage its levels of risk-weighted assets (RWA), including to counteract regulatory-driven increases, leverage ratio denominator, liquidity coverage ratio and other financial resources, and the degree to which UBS is successful in implementing changes to its businesses to meet changing market, regulatory and other conditions; (ii) continuing low or negative interest rate environment, developments in the macroeconomic climate and in the markets in which UBS operates or to which it is exposed, including movements in securities prices or liquidity, credit spreads, and currency exchange rates, and the effects of economic conditions, market developments, and geopolitical tensions on the financial position or creditworthiness of UBS's clients and counterparties as well as on client sentiment and levels of activity; (iii) changes in the availability of capital and funding, including any changes in UBS's credit spreads and ratings, as well as availability and cost of funding to meet requirements for debt eligible for total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC); (iv) changes in or the implementation of financial legislation and regulation in Switzerland, the US, the UK and other financial centers that have imposed, or resulted in, or may do so in the future, more stringent or entity-specific capital, TLAC, leverage ratio, liquidity and funding requirements, incremental tax requirements, additional levies, limitations on permitted activities, constraints on remuneration, constraints on transfers of capital and liquidity and sharing of operational costs across the Group or other measures, and the effect these will or would have on UBS's business activities; (v) the degree to which UBS is successful in implementing further changes to its legal structure to improve its resolvability and meet related regulatory requirements and the potential need to make further changes to the legal structure or booking model of UBS Group in response to legal and regulatory requirements, to proposals in Switzerland and other jurisdictions for mandatory structural reform of banks or systemically important institutions or to other external developments, and the extent to which such changes will have the intended effects; (vi) uncertainty as to the extent to which the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) will confirm limited reductions of gone concern requirements due to measures to reduce resolvability risk; (vii) the uncertainty arising from the timing and nature of the UK exit from the EU and the potential need to make changes in UBS's legal structure and operations as a result of it; (viii) changes in UBS's competitive position, including whether differences in regulatory capital and other requirements among the major financial centers will adversely affect UBS's ability to compete in certain lines of business; (ix) changes in the standards of conduct applicable to our businesses that may result from new regulation or new enforcement of existing standards, including recently enacted and proposed measures to impose new and enhanced duties when interacting with customers and in the execution and handling of customer transactions; (x) the liability to which UBS may be exposed, or possible constraints or sanctions that regulatory authorities might impose on UBS, due to litigation, contractual claims and regulatory investigations, including the potential for disqualification from certain businesses or loss of licenses or privileges as a result of regulatory or other governmental sanctions, as well as the effect that litigation, regulatory and similar matters have on the operational risk component of our RWA; (xi) the effects on UBS's cross-border banking business of tax or regulatory developments and of possible changes in UBS's policies and practices relating to this business; (xii) UBS's ability to retain and attract the employees necessary to generate revenues and to manage, support and control its businesses, which may be affected by competitive factors including differences in compensation practices; (xiii) changes in accounting or tax standards or policies, and determinations or interpretations affecting the recognition of gain or loss, the valuation of goodwill, the recognition of deferred tax assets and other matters, including from changes to US taxation under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; (xiv) UBS's ability to implement new technologies and business methods, including digital services and technologies and ability to successfully compete with both existing and new financial service providers, some of which may not be regulated to the same extent; (xv) limitations on the effectiveness of UBS's internal processes for risk management, risk control, measurement and modeling, and of financial models generally; (xvi) the occurrence of operational failures, such as fraud, misconduct, unauthorized trading, financial crime, cyberattacks, and systems failures; (xvii) restrictions on the ability of UBS Group AG to make payments or distributions, including due to restrictions on the ability of its subsidiaries to make loans or distributions, directly or indirectly, or, in the case of financial difficulties, due to the exercise by FINMA or the regulators of UBS's operations in other countries of their broad statutory powers in relation to protective measures, restructuring and liquidation proceedings; (xviii) the degree to which changes in regulation, capital or legal structure, financial results or other factors may affect UBS's ability to maintain its stated capital return objective; and (xix) the effect that these or other factors or unanticipated events may have on our reputation and the additional consequences that this may have on our business and performance. The sequence in which the factors above are presented is not indicative of their likelihood of occurrence or the potential magnitude of their consequences. Our business and financial performance could be affected by other factors identified in our past and future filings and reports, including those filed with the SEC. More detailed information about those factors is set forth in documents furnished by UBS and filings made by UBS with the SEC, including UBS's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2017. UBS is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

