Die Schweizer Großbank UBS
ISIN DE0005140008 CH0012138530 CH0244767585
AXC0052 2018-10-25/07:13
BrancheFinanzdienstleistungen
AktienmarktSMI
STOXX Europe 50
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:22
|Grossbank macht 1,2 Milliarden Gewinn: UBS mit schlechtestem Quartal des Jahres
► Artikel lesen
|07:22
|Banken: UBS macht mehr Gewinn im dritten Quartal
► Artikel lesen
|07:22
|UBS earnings: Q3 net profit comes in at 1.2 billion Swiss francs, beating expectations
► Artikel lesen
|07:22
|UBS Q3 Profit Climbs, Reaffirms Strategy And Ambitions; Plans Profit Growth
|ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was 1.25 billion Swiss francs, up 32% from 946 million...
► Artikel lesen
|07:21
|UBS Q3 Profit Climbs, Reaffirms Strategy And Ambitions; Plans Profit Growth
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|UBS GROUP AG
|11,62
|-1,53 %
