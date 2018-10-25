Solteq Plc Interim Report 1 January 2018 - 30 September 2018 (IFRS)

HELSINKI, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 25.10.2018 at 8.00 am

The Company grew, and profitability improved

Brief look at January - September 2018

Revenue totalled 41,937 thousand euros ( 38,195 thousand euros ).

( ). EBITDA was 3,619 thousand euros ( 1,886 thousand euros ).

( ). The adjusted EBITDA was 3,800 thousand euros ( 3,277 thousand euros ).

( ). Operating profit was 1,821 thousand euros ( 335 thousand euros ).

( ). The adjusted operating profit was 2,002 thousand euros ( 1,726 thousand euros ).

( ). Earnings per share was 0,01 euros ( -0,06 euros ).

( ). Solteq Group's equity ratio was 32.7 % (34.4 %).

Net cash from operating activities was 2,354 thousand euros (-4 658 thousand euros ).

(-4 ). The comparable revenue was 9.8 percent higher than in the comparison period, the drivers for this growth were mainly the acquisitions performed. Continuous services accounted for approximately one third of the revenue.

We invest strongly in future growth by focusing on the development of our own cloud-based software products and services. We estimate that this year's product development investments will amount to EUR 2.0 million .

Key figures and ratios



7-9/18 7-9/17* Change -% 1-9/18 1-9/17* Change -% 1-12/17* Rolling 12mo Revenue, TEUR 12 834 11 638 10,3% 41 937 38 195 9,8% 50 720 54 461 EBITDA, TEUR 1 066 56 1796,6% 3 619 1 886 91,9% 2 384 4 117 Adjusted EBITDA, TEUR 1 132 436 160,0% 3 800 3 277 16,0% 4 177 4 701 Operating profit, TEUR 492 -495 199,3% 1 821 335 443,4% 308 1 794 Adjusted operating profit, TEUR 558 -115 585,6% 2 002 1 726 16,0% 2 101 2 377 Profit for the financial period, TEUR -105 -803 86,9% 247 -980 125,2% -1 514 -287 Earnings/share, e -0,01 -0,05 84,1% 0,01 -0,06 121,3% -0,08 -0,01 Operating profit-% 3,8 % -4,3 %

4,3 % 0,9 %

0,6 % 3,3 % Adjusted operating profit 4,4 % -1,0 %

4,8 % 4,5 %

4,1 % 4,4 % Equity ratio, % 32,7 % 34,4 %

32,7 % 34,4 %

33,7 % 32,0%

* The company has taken the IFRS 15 standard into use on 1 January 2018 retroactively and the comparison figures for 2017 have been adjusted.

Olli Väätäinen, CEO of Solteq: The Company grew, and profitability improved

Solteq Group's revenue was EUR 41.9 million for the review period, a 9.8 percent increase year-on-year. The drivers of this growth were mainly the acquisitions executed in 2017 and the good demand for digital services. Nearly one fifth of the Group's revenue originated from outside Finland and continuous services accounted for approximately one third of the revenue.

For the review period, the company's adjusted EBITDA was EUR 3.8 million and its adjusted operating profit was EUR 2.0 million. The company's adjusted operating profit for the third quarter was EUR 0.6 million, which was in line with the company's expectations.

The company continued significant investments in the development of its own cloud-based software products and services. We are especially active in areas that enable us to incorporate artificial intelligence and physical autonomous robotics into our products and services. The product and services development investments resulted into first orders related to the Solteq Smart Retail suite. Solteq Smart Retail is a modular, cloud-based solution platform that simplifies business management and planning in small and medium-sized retail companies especially. Sales management, customer experience optimization and operational improvements can all be executed via the solution platform. The Smart Retail suite is primarily based on company's own software and it is delivered as a Service.

We also continued the development of the software products and services acquired through acquisitions. In the energy industry, the company received two major orders. Solteq will deliver a new customer service application for Lappeenrannan Energia and Porvoon Energia. The applications will include customer service and invoicing functionalities for district heating and the sales and transfer of electricity. The applications will be delivered as SaaS.

In the third quarter, the Group's personnel increased from 569 to 584.

The business outlook for the last quarter of the current financial year is good and the company's profitability is expected to develop positively.

Guidance on Group outlook

Solteq Group's adjusted operating profit is expected to grow significantly compared to the financial year 2017.

Further information

Olli Väätäinen, CEO, tel. +358-50-557-8111

Martti Nurminen, CFO, tel. +358-40-751-7194

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

Major media

www.solteq.com

Solteq in brief

Solteq is a Nordic industry-independent IT provider and software house that specialises in digital business solutions. Our mission is to simplify the digital world to make a better tomorrow. We are a partner who knows what it takes to win in digital disruption, regardless of our customer's industry. Our over 550 experts, who work in five countries, develop and implement solutions for clients mainly in the Nordic countries.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/solteq/r/solteq-plc-interim-report-1-january-2018---30-september-2018--ifrs-,c2653892

The following files are available for download: