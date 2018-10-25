Corporate Communication Department Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Oct 25, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), together with China National Chemical Engineering No.7 Construction Co., Ltd., have signed a fertilizer plant construction project for Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation, an organization owned by the Bangladesh government. This will be the largest fertilizer plant in Bangladesh, with production capacity of 2,800 tonnes per day.The project will be managed through an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contracting arrangement, with completion scheduled for 2022. As the next step, arrangements for financing have begun in cooperation with Marubeni Corporation, who has plenty of proven records in construction projects of various plant and infrastructure facilities in Bangladesh, and the contract will officially come into effect once the financing is finalized.The fertilizer plant will be built in Polash under the district of Narsingdi, 50 kilometers northeast of the capital city of Dhaka. It will utilize natural gas produced in Bangladesh, and have the capacity to produce 1,600 tonnes of ammonia and 2,800 tonnes of urea per day.Demand for fertilizer is booming to produce more agricultural products in Bangladesh, driven by the country's high economic growth rate, which reached a record 7% in fiscal 2017.MHI's first fertilizer production plant in Bangladesh was built in 1992, and continues to maintain a high operating rate. Along with the ability to meet demands of a rapidly growing economy, MHI specifically received this contract in recognition of its own CO2 recovery technologies that both reduce the environmental load and enhance urea production.MHI Group will continue to further enhance its presence in the global fertilizer plant market, and actively expand its sales efforts to foster partnerships in the synthesis gas and petrochemical field.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.