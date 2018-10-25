

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecommunications operator Orange SA (ORAN) reported that adjusted EBITDA was 3.687 billion euros in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 3.0% on a comparable basis, in line with previous quarters.



On a comparable basis, quarterly revenue rose 0.6% year on year to 10.31 billion euros, against a backdrop of increasingly intense competition in key markets, particularly in France and Spain. Revenue was up 1.0% on Historical basis.



There were 10.778 million customers for convergent offers across the Group at 30 September 2018, up 7.2% year on year on a comparable basis, including 6.119 million customers in France, 3.123 million in Spain and 1.536 million in Europe.



Mobile customers reached 200.922 million as of 30 September 2018, up 0.9% year on year, driven by a return to positive sales in the third quarter, with 1.917 million new customers. The growth in mobile contract customers (+2.2% year on year) exceeded that in prepaid customers (+0.1%).



There were 19.866 million fixed broadband customers across the Group at 30 September 2018, an increase of 3.6% year on year. Very high-speed fixed broadband grew 36% year on year to reach 5.890 million customers. TV services had 9.374 million customers at 30 September 2018, a 5.7% year-on-year increase.



Orange re-affirmed its objectives for 2018. The company continues to expects growth in adjusted EBITDA greater than that achieved in 2017 on a comparable basis; growth in Operating Cash Flow greater than in 2017 on a comparable basis.



For 2019 and 2020, the company expects growth in adjusted EBITDA, a reduction in CAPEX and growth in Operating Cash Flow.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX