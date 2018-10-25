

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - METRO AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) said that its like-for-like sales in financial year 2017/18 rose 0.7 percent compared to the prior year.



However, Metro's total sales in the financial year 2017/18 were 36.5 billion euros. The reported sales declined by 1.6 percent from last year due to negative currency effects.



Like-for-like sales at the METRO Wholesale segment for the financial year rose by 1.3 percent, while Real's like-for-like sales declined by 1.7 percent, partly due to the effect of major heatwaves in the second half of the year.



However, METRO Wholesales' total reported sales for the year declined by 1.4 percent to 29.5 billion euros. Real's reported sales decreased 2.3 percent to 7.1 billion euros, also due to the closure of 3 stores in the current financial year.



'METRO's long-term focus on wholesale is proving to be right. METRO Wholesales increased its like-for-like sales for the fifth consecutive year and in financial year 2017/18 surpassed the previous year's growth,' said Olaf Koch, Chairman of the Management Board of Metro AG.



Looking ahead, METRO said it is confirming the outlook for the financial year 2017/18.



