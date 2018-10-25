

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Germany's GfK consumer confidence survey data is due. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is seen at 10.5 in November versus 10.6 in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen and the franc, it rose against the pound and the greenback.



The euro was worth 127.79 against the yen, 1.1367 against the franc, 0.8851 against the pound and 1.1416 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX