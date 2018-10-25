Allgon: Tele Radio Receives a €400K Order From Major Forklift Manufacturer

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tele Radio i Lysekil AB, part of the Allgon group, reports that its subsidiary in the United Kingdom has received an order from a major manufacturer of truck mounted forklifts for continuous supply of remote control systems.

The remote control systems will be used to load and off-load the forklift from the truck it is mounted on in transit. The system eases handling for the operator and also improves the line-of-sight when loading and offloading which improves safety. The customer will use the Panther system which has been range limited to 5 meters for added safety. Tele Radio will start supplying the company with systems immediately.

"This is a great opportunity for us to show the mobile industry that we have the solutions that work and will stand up to the wear and tear from the harsh road conditions that these drivers face on a daily basis". Says Chris Morrell, Managing Director of Tele Radio Ltd.

For more information, contact:

Johan Hårdén, CEO Allgon

johan.harden@allgon.se

+46-73-385-92-19

About Allgon

Allgon is a market leader within the area of industrial remote control and develops a wide range of industrial use systems and products for customers in Europe, USA and Asia in the areas of mobile, transportation, construction and TMT-sectors. Allgon employs over 320 people across 14 countries. Radio remote control systems account for the majority of the turnover, largely through the complementary subsidiaries Tele Radio and Åkerströms. Åkerströms focus is on heavy industry, providing solutions with high demands on flexibility, safety and longevity primarily in Swedish markets; while Tele Radio supplies a wide range of standardized systems throughout the world. Allgon also does business in the area of Connectivity. The company has its head office in Kista, Sweden and is subject of trade on Nasdaq First North Stockholm (ALLG B) with FNCA as a certified adviser.

