Castellum Appoints New Corporate Communications Director

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna-Karin Nyman has been appointed Corporate Communications Director at Castellum. Anna-Karin arrives most recently from her position as Communications Director for the Swedish steel producers' association, Jernkontoret. Her deep and dimensioned experience results from several management positions, including for the Ministry of Enterprise and Innovation, where she worked as Manager for Media Relations with Sweden's Centre Party leader and Minister for Enterprise and Innovation, Annie Lööf.

Anna-Karin Nyman has also worked as Press Secretary and Chief of Staff at the Rural Affairs Department, with a further background as political expert for the Swedish parliament, journalist and editorial writer.

As Corporate Communications Director at Castellum, Anna-Karin will assume overall responsibility for the Group's internal and external communications activities, with particular focus on the Castellum brand and market position. Anna-Karin will become a member of the Executive Management Group and takes on her new post December 17, 2018.

"Anna-Karin's broad experience in communications and PR will continue the development-and-drive of Castellum Group market-communications. We look forward to having her promote even greater visibility and awareness of Castellum, highlighting our product and service offers", says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum CEO.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 87.5 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.4 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

