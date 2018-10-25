

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric S.A. (SBGSF.PK) reported Thursday strong growth in its third quarter with revenues of 6.38 billion euros, up 8% from last year. Group organic revenue growth was 7.2%.



The company's both businesses contributed. Energy Management revenues grew 7.5 percent to 4.85 billion euros, and Industrial Automation revenues went up9.9 percent to 1.53 billion euros.



Revenues in all regions increased, with high performance in North America and Asia-Pacific.



Further, the company revised upward its target for fiscal 2018, based on the strong sales performance of the quarter, and expectation of continuing growth in the fourth quarter, while facing a high base of comparison.



For 2018, the company now targets an organic growth of the adj. EBITA between 8% and 9%, compared to previous view between growth of 7% and 9%.



The company targets organic sales growth for 2018 at close to 6%, compared to previously expected between 5% to 6%. The company sees 30 to 50 bps organic improvement of the adj. EBITA margin.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX